Brokerages Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. Universal Forest Products reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

