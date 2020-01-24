Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

VRNT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 342,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

