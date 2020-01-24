Brokerages Expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.61. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYND opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

