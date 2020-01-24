Brokerages Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XP.

XP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,412. XP has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

