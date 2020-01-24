Brokerages Set $12.75 Price Target for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,130,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,851,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

