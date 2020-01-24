Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

LINC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 143,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $333,896.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

