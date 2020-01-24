Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 390.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.