Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.15.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,291. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$63.12 and a 52 week high of C$95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

