Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDS.A. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

RDS.A opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

