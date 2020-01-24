Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

