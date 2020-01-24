Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,816 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

