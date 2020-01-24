Brookmont Capital Management Sells 2,496 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.