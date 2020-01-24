Brookmont Capital Management Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of PG opened at $124.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

