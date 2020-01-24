Brown & Brown, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.