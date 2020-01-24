BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,089.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $2,089.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

