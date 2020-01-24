Buckingham Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $342.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $329.00. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $332.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

