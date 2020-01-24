Bulwark (BWK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $298,714.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bulwark has a total market cap of $298,714.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.