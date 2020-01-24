Burst Price Hits $0.0036 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Burst has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $16,481.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom. In the last week, Burst has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

