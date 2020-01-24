Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

