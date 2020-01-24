BUZZCoin Trading Up 90.5% Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $339,713.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

