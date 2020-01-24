C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.