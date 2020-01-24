Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

