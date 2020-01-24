Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 1,437,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,707 shares of company stock worth $28,081,539. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

