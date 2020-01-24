Caledonia Investments PLC Has $45.84 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caledonia Investments PLC decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 12.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $513.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.63 and a 200-day moving average of $441.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

