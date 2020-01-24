Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

