Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AMSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.32 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.