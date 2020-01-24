Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$124.00.

CNR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$125.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,669. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

