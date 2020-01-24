Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$815,014.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00.

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total value of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total value of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.76 on Friday, reaching C$39.78. 2,996,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,423. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

