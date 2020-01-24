Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.