Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Corporate insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

