Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.11

Media headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a news sentiment score of -4.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.78 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

