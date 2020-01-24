Capitalg Lp Sells 12,487 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,386.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,264.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

