Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $75.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, OKEx, OTCBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022379 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.21 or 0.02684431 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, DragonEX, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

