Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) is Falcon Point Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,528 shares during the period. Cardiovascular Systems makes up 3.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

