Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,258 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.65% of Cardtronics worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATM. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Cardtronics stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

