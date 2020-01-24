Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $47.85. 4,737,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,861. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

