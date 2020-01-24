Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,013 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

