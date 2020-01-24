Carolina Financial (CARO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Carolina Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts expect Carolina Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60. Insiders sold 13,178 shares of company stock valued at $637,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARO. Raymond James lowered Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

