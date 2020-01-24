Carrefour (EPA:CA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Carrefour (EPA:CA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.84.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

