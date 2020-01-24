Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.90 ($18.49) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Carrefour stock opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.84. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

