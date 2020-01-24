Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Barclays

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.84. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.