Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Carrefour stock opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.84. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

