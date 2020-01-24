Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.50 by UBS Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €22.50 ($26.16) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of CA opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.84. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

