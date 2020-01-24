Carry (CRE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $864,102.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $864,102.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,086,910 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

