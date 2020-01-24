carVertical (CV) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $1.08 million and $42,220.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

