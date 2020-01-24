Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.