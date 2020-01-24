Castle Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $120,314.00 and $42.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.01210433 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,533,431 coins and its circulating supply is 16,139,524 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

