Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Holdings Cut by Oak Management Corp

Oak Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900,584 shares during the quarter. Castlight Health makes up approximately 18.2% of Oak Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oak Management Corp owned about 2.03% of Castlight Health worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,293. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

