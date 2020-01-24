Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Catchmark Timber Trust accounts for about 5.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CTT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 4,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

