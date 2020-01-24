Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.91. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

